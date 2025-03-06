Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Detainees punished for protesting their detention in cruel conditions

By Amnesty International
Egyptian authorities must end their reprisals against prisoners in 10th of Ramadan Prison for their hunger strike to protest their arbitrary detention and demand an end to their cruel and inhuman detention conditions, Amnesty International said today. Since early January, a number of detainees at 10th of Ramadan (6) Prison started a hunger strike to […] The post Egypt: Detainees punished for protesting their detention in cruel conditions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


