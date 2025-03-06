Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Women’s Day: The world must resist mounting attacks on gender justice

By Amnesty International
Ahead of International Women’s Day, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “The significance of International Women’s Day 2025 cannot be overstated. It is no longer a case of addressing unfinished business on the gender justice front, but one of bracing ourselves to resist active regression and a mounting assault on our rights. “Thirty years […] The post International Women’s Day: The world must resist mounting attacks on gender justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
