Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s major sports codes are considered not-for-profits – is it time for them to pay up?

By Matt Nichol, Lecturer in Law, CQUniversity Australia
John McLaren, Lecturer business law, CQUniversity Australia
Not-for-profit organisations support a range of needs and activities, such as financial disadvantage, health and education.

Governments support these entities through various measures, notably exemption from income tax and other taxes.

Some of Australia’s major professional sports – such as the Australian Football League (AFL) and its clubs, the National Rugby League…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
