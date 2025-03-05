Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black Inc has asked authors to sign AI agreements. But why should writers help AI learn how to do their job?

By Dilan Thampapillai, Dean of Law, University of Wollongong
Melbourne-based publisher Black Inc Books is seeking to partner with an unnamed AI company or companies and wants its authors to allow their work to be used to train artificial intelligence.

Writers were reportedly asked to permit Black Inc the ability to exercise key rights within their copyright to help develop machine learning and AI systems. This includes using the writers’ work in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
