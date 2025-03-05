Tolerance.ca
Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky

By Joshua Pate, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, University of Technology Sydney
Dale J. Langford, Associate Professor of Pain Management Research in Anesthesiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
Tory Madden, Associate Professor and Pain Researcher, University of Cape Town
You’re usually asked to rate pain from ‘no pain’ to ‘worst pain imaginable’. But does everyone imagine the same thing?The Conversation


© The Conversation
