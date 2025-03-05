Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: Escapees Describe Covid-Linked Repression

By Human Rights Watch
(Seoul) – People who have escaped from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic have described the government’s severe repression and restrictions on economic activity since the pandemic, the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG) and Human Rights Watch said today. Concerned governments should increase support for accountability measures and civil society groups that advocate for the rights of North Koreans.Eight North Koreans living abroad told TJWG and Human Rights Watch about the country’s grave human rights and humanitarian situation.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s major sports codes are considered not-for-profits – is it time for them to pay up?
~ Creative Australia’s decisions should be peer reviewed and at arm’s length. Where did things go wrong?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: James Curran on Trump, Ukraine, shifting tectonic plates, and a bigger Australian defence bill
~ Black Inc has asked authors to sign AI agreements. But why should writers help AI learn how to do their job?
~ Why rating your pain out of 10 is tricky
~ Australians generate mountains of waste, and we need more help to recycle and reuse it
~ Ending US birthright citizenship could have consequences for LGBTQ+ couples, lower-income parents and the surrogacy market
~ Investors value green labels — but not always for the right reasons
~ Elon Musk thinks the US should leave the UN – what if Trump does it?
~ Weakening currents in the Atlantic may mean a wetter northern Australia and drier New Zealand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter