Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australians generate mountains of waste, and we need more help to recycle and reuse it

By Melita Jazbec, Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Monique Retamal, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nick Florin, Associate Professor and Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Stuart White, Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Australians largely support transforming the economy to increase recycling, repurpose products and reduce waste, according to a new report from the Productivity Commission, but they are being impeded by inconsistent regulations.

The interim report of the commission’s inquiry into Australia’s circular economy, released Wednesday night, also finds consumers need more information about the durability and repairability of products.

The report says that despite increased awareness of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
