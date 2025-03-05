Ending US birthright citizenship could have consequences for LGBTQ+ couples, lower-income parents and the surrogacy market
By Ashley Mantha-Hollands, Max Weber Fellow, Max Weber Programme for Postdoctoral Studies, European University Institute
Jelena Džankić, Part-Time Professor in the Global Governance Programme, Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies, European University Institute
If it comes into force, President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship could have consequences for people and processes in the US and abroad.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 5, 2025