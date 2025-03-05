Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel Again Blocks Gaza Aid, Further Risking Lives

By Human Rights Watch
Since March 2, 2025, the Israeli government has again blocked all aid entering Gaza, including fuel, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.Officials working with Gaza’s Coastal Municipalities Water Unit (CMWU) told Human Rights Watch that there are only enough fuel reserves to continue operating water facilities for one week, at which nearly all water production from wells and one of Gaza’s two functional desalination facilities will come to a halt. According to the officials, Israeli authorities have also denied CMWU requests to repair one of the three water pipelines…




© Human Rights Watch -
