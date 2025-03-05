Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top earners are increasingly isolated at work – here’s why it matters

By Marta M. Elvira, Profesora Ordinaria de Direccion Estrategica y Dirección de Personas, IESE Business School (Universidad de Navarra)
Godechot Olivier, Professor in sociology, Sciences Po
Nike’s current CEO, Elliott Hill, began his career at the global footwear giant as an intern fresh out of university, steadily making his way up the ranks.

By Hill’s own telling, when he began as a sales intern in Tennessee in 1988, he packed boxes in the warehouse and answered office phones when needed. Ambitious and loyal, he climbed the corporate ladder, until in September 2024 he was coaxed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
