Growing Trump-Putin detente could spell trouble for the Arctic

By Duncan Depledge, Senior Lecturer in Geopolitics and Security, Loughborough University
Caroline Kennedy-Pipe, Professor of War Studies, Loughborough University
During a wide-ranging 90-minute speech to the US congress of March 4, Donald Trump revisited his determination to “get” Greenland “one way or the other”. Trump said his country needed Greenland “for national security”. While he said he and his government “strongly support your right to determine your own future” he added that “if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America”.

