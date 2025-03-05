Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN report reveals brutal attacks targeting Muslims, refugees in Central African Republic

A UN report released on Wednesday has uncovered a pattern of grave human rights violations committed by armed groups in southeast Central African Republic (CAR), targeting Muslim communities and Sudanese refugees.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top earners are increasingly isolated at work – here’s why it matters
~ Mice with woolly mammoth traits could pave the way for the resurrection of an ice age giant
~ Banning swearing in Formula One could be bad for drivers – a linguist explains
~ How the EU is preparing to play hardball in the face of Donald Trump’s tariff threats
~ Growing Trump-Putin detente could spell trouble for the Arctic
~ Children’s perception of normal body shape is affected by who they see around them – new research
~ How to negotiate with Trump: forget principles and learn to speak the language of business
~ Why Trump’s plan to cut national debt by selling ‘gold card’ visas for US$5 million each won’t work
~ Two great war leaders united by American isolationism: Charles de Gaulle and Volodymyr Zelensky
~ I experienced the fall of Goma. I had to leave my Congolese colleagues in a critical situation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter