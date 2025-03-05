Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farm certification could make Canada’s farms fairer for migrant workers

By Erika Borrelli, PhD Candidate in Sociology and Social Justice, University of Windsor
Amnesty International recently released a report criticizing Canada for labour migration policies and farm inspections that enable migrant farm worker exploitation. The report urges the Canadian government to abolish closed-work permits that tie migrant workers to a single employer.

These concerns echo long-standing demands from Canadian researchers and migrant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
