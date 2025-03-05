Bringing art into classrooms can benefit students who are learning to speak English
By Chenkai Chi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Educational Studies, University of Windsor
Mehdia Hassan, PhD Candidate in Social Justice Education, University of Toronto
Pauline Sameshima, Professor of Education, Lakehead University
Most English-language learning classrooms use conventional teaching methods that focus on grammar drills, vocabulary memorization, reading comprehension and structured writing tasks — all with the emphasis on language accuracy. Unfortunately, these teaching methods don’t address newcomers’ needs or build on their strengths.
This manner of teaching also fails to acknowledge students’ diverse experiences, skills and talents — including their knowledge of other languages. These experiences and skills can be important…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 5, 2025