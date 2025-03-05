Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bringing art into classrooms can benefit students who are learning to speak English

By Chenkai Chi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Educational Studies, University of Windsor
Mehdia Hassan, PhD Candidate in Social Justice Education, University of Toronto
Pauline Sameshima, Professor of Education, Lakehead University
Most English-language learning classrooms use conventional teaching methods that focus on grammar drills, vocabulary memorization, reading comprehension and structured writing tasks — all with the emphasis on language accuracy. Unfortunately, these teaching methods don’t address newcomers’ needs or build on their strengths.

This manner of teaching also fails to acknowledge students’ diverse experiences, skills and talents — including their knowledge of other languages. These experiences and skills can be important…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria reduces inflation rate, but the cost of living remains high – here’s why
~ Madagascar’s lemurs live with the threat of cyclones – has this shaped their behaviour?
~ Farm certification could make Canada’s farms fairer for migrant workers
~ Europe will need thousands more tanks and troops to mount a credible military defence without the US
~ Academic freedom and democracy under siege: how a Nobel peace prize could help defend them
~ French nuclear deterrence for Europe: how effective could it be against Russia?
~ Methane emissions are turbocharging climate change – these quick fixes could slow it down
~ Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education
~ Convicting the innocent: how a rotten system ensures miscarriages of justice will continue
~ Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter