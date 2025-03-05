Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe will need thousands more tanks and troops to mount a credible military defence without the US

By Patricia Garcia-Duran Huet, Profesora de Organizaciones Económicas Internacionales, Universitat de Barcelona
Following Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky’s already infamous row in the Oval Office, transatlantic relations are taking a nosedive. In the days following the meeting, Trump has cut all military aid to Ukraine, leaving Europe to face the prospect of similar treatment in the near future.

European nations, including the UK, have shown unity in the immediate aftermath, with a swiftly convened summit in the UK and hefty financial commitments to both defend Ukraine and “rearm” Europe.

Citizens broadly support this shift towards militarisation. In a recent Eurobarometer survey,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
