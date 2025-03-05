Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Academic freedom and democracy under siege: how a Nobel peace prize could help defend them

By Stéphanie Balme, Director, CERI (Centre de recherches internationales), Sciences Po
Universities and research are the target of unprecedented attacks in the US, threatening academic freedom. Scientists have created the “Stand up for Science” movement.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
