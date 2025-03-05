Tolerance.ca
Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education

By Amnesty International
Year after year, Amnesty International investigates and challenges human rights violations around the world. Our work uses different approaches to address chronic and immediate violations, including research, advocacy, campaigning, and education. Each year, through our extensive human rights education (HRE) programming, Amnesty International reaches millions of children, young people and adults in diverse communities to […] The post Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


