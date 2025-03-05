Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent

By Jo Adetunji, Executive Editor – Partnerships
Congratulations to Brian Thornton from Winchester University who is the 2025 winner of The Conversation Prize for writers, for his story Convicting the Innocent, a look at the systemic barriers facing people wrongly convicted of a crime.

We asked academics to submit a 2,000-word article and book pitch for the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
