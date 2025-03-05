Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australians generate mountains of waste, and we need more help to recycle and resuse it

By Melita Jazbec, Research Director at the Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Monique Retamal, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Nick Florin, Associate Professor and Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Stuart White, Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Australians largely support transforming the economy to increase recycling, repurpose products and reduce waste, according to a new report from the Productivity Commission, but they are being impeded by inconsistent regulations.

The interim report of the commission’s inquiry into Australia’s circular economy, released Wednesday night, also finds consumers need more information about the durability and repairability of products.

The report says that despite increased awareness of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
