Why some animals defy the odds to thrive in urban areas

By Becky Thomas, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, Royal Holloway University of London
Cities can be deeply unwelcoming places for wildlife. They are noisy, difficult to get around, full of people and heavily reliant on artificial lighting. Yet some species do better in urban areas than in rural ones.

Research is showing that animals of the same species that live in cities and the countryside are behaving differently. These disparities will probably grow since over half of people worldwide now live in urban areas, and cities and towns are getting bigger.

A…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
