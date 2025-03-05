Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Mining in Toxic Lead Waste Poisons Children

By Human Rights Watch
(Lusaka) – Zambia’s government is facilitating hazardous mining and processing of toxic lead waste in the city of Kabwe that poses major health risks to children, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. These business activities add to the harm faced by Kabwe residents, who have been exposed to toxic lead for decades from a former lead and zinc mine. March 5, 2025 Poisonous Profit Lead Waste Mining and Children’s Right to a Healthy Environment in Kabwe, Zambia Download the full report in English Annex I: Letter by the Minister of Green Economy and…


© Human Rights Watch -
More
