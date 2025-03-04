Tolerance.ca
AI deepfakes threaten democracy and people’s identities. ‘Personality rights’ could help

By Wellett Potter, Lecturer in Law, University of New England
AI-powered voice cloning apps are now easily accessible and cost as little as $100 to use. The law needs to catch up. But how?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
