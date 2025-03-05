Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli attacks on health facilities, ambulances and paramedics must be investigated as war crimes

By Amnesty International
The Israeli military’s repeated unlawful attacks during the war in Lebanon on health facilities, ambulances and health workers, which are protected under international law, must be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said today. The Lebanese government should provide the International Criminal Court (ICC) the jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes within the Rome Statute committed on […] The post Lebanon: Israeli attacks on health facilities, ambulances and paramedics must be investigated as war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rethinking global anti-hunger programs amid US funding changes
~ What’s the difference between wholemeal and wholegrain bread? Not a whole lot
~ AI deepfakes threaten democracy and people’s identities. ‘Personality rights’ could help
~ Cyclone Alfred is bearing down. Here’s how it grew so fierce – and where it’s expected to hit
~ ‘Don’t panic, do prepare’: why it’s not too late to plan for Cyclone Alfred
~ Trump is the kinglike president many feared when arguing over the US Constitution in 1789 – and his address to Congress showed it
~ Brisbane on alert: these maps show the suburbs most likely to flood during Cyclone Alfred
~ Safe for autocracy: the world according to Putin and Trump
~ A potential $110B economic hit: How Trump’s tariffs could mean rising costs for families, strain for states
~ America or Europe? Why Trump’s Ukraine U-turn is a fork in the road for New Zealand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter