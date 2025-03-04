Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Unfair Mass Trial Convictions Upheld

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – An Emirati court on March 4, 2025, rejected all appeals by people convicted in the United Arab Emirates’ second-largest unfair mass trial, upholding the unfair convictions and abusive sentences of 53 human rights defenders and political dissidents, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision is final and cannot be further appealed.On July 10, 2024, the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court convicted the 53 defendants and meted out sentences ranging from 10 years to life in prison following an unfair trial marred by due process and fair trial violations. Lawyers for the defendants…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
