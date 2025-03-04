Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is now in a trade war with the U.S. — here’s what you need to know to prepare for it

By Xiaodan Pan, Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Benny Mantin, Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Director of the Luxembourg Centre for Logistics and Supply Chain Management, University of Luxembourg
Martin Dresner, Professor, Logistics, Business and Public Policy, University of Maryland
To minimize the impact of the tariffs, governments and enterprises need to adopt policies that minimize economic strain and result in fairer outcomes for all.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
