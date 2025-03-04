Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s important to protect trans athletes on campuses, and this benefits all students

By Daniel Del Gobbo, Assistant Professor and Chair in Law, Gender & Sexual Justice, Faculty of Law, University of Windsor
Asha Holland, Juris Doctor Candidate, 2026, University of Windsor
United States President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender and gender diverse (trans) women athletes from competing in women’s sports, at the beginning of his presidential term on Feb. 5, showed the president accelerating a long-standing moral panic about queer and trans people.

Bearing the offensive title “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” the executive order misinterprets a U.S. law


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
