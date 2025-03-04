Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond the garage: How important are spaces to business creation?

By Etienne Capron, Postdoctoral fellow, HEC Montréal
Raphaël Suire, Professeur des Universités en management de l’innovation, IAE Nantes
There is an enduring myth that many technological innovations have come out of garages, bedrooms and basements.

One of the most famous garages is the one at Steve Jobs’ parents’ house where he was rumoured to have designed the Apple I computer, along with Steve Wozniak and some colleagues. The myth was so persistent, that the garage was designated as a site of historical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada is now in a trade war with the U.S. — here’s what you need to know to prepare for it
~ A basic income can be a strong investment in mental health
~ The strategies and risks European powers must consider when it comes to tackling Trump
~ ‘High agency’: what the science says about the latest tech buzzword
~ Why can’t I sleep? 4 ways climate change could be keeping you up at night and what you can do about it
~ Bill Gates’ origin story describes a life of privilege, exposing the DNA of some of the tech industry’s problems
~ ‘I can’t be friends with the machine’: what audio artists working in games think of AI
~ It’s important to protect trans athletes on campuses, and this benefits all students
~ Extreme heat silently accelerates aging on a molecular level − new research
~ Beyond blame: The role of malfunctioning fat tissue in the disease of obesity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter