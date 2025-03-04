Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Solar farms can host up to three times as many birds as crop fields – new research

By Catherine Waite, Research Associate, Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge
Joshua Copping, Conservation Scientist, RSPB & Visiting Researcher, University of Cambridge
The UK’s installed capacity of solar power expanded rapidly over the past decade to reach 17.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 – enough electricity to power roughly 4 million homes. The government aims to raise solar generation capacity to 70 GW by 2035. And by 2050, the government’s advisers estimate that as much as 90 GW of solar power may be needed to achieve net zero emissions.

Building solar farms – large-scale installations of solar panels on agricultural land – will have to be done carefully, to avoid…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
