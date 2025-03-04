Tolerance.ca
Netflix’s Toxic Town offers a stark warning on environmental rollbacks

By Kirsty Pringle, Atmospheric Scientist and Project Manager, Software Sustainability Institute, University of Edinburgh
Jim McQuaid, Institute for Climate and Atmospheric Science, University of Leeds
Netflix’s new drama Toxic Town tells the true story of a group of women from Corby in Northamptonshire, UK, who gave birth to children with limb differences in the 1980s and 90s. The children were born with shortened arms or legs or missing fingers. The drama follows their battle to uncover the cause and their subsequent fight for justice.

This skilful portrayal of a real-life tragedy isn’t just compelling drama, it’s a stark warning about the dangers of weak environmental protections. With the UK no longer following…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
