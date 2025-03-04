Decolonising Ireland’s education system remains vital despite the country’s wealth and privilege
By Aoife Lynam, Assistant Professor in Psychology of Education, Trinity College Dublin
Conor McGuckin, Associate Professor, Education, Trinity College Dublin
Lucie Ehiwe, Adjunct Researcher, Education, Trinity College Dublin
Ireland urgently needs to decolonise its higher education system. British rule spanned several centuries in Ireland and policies during this time sought to replace Irish culture with British norms, leaving a legacy that continues to influence Irish higher education.
Today, Ireland is a wealthy and confident nation state. But this hides a colonial past which saw its language, culture and intellectual heritage systematically suppressed. Our education system has long been shaped by English-speaking…
