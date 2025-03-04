Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many more Denver teens have experienced homelessness than official counts show

By Matthew Westfall, Medical Resident in Internal Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Joshua Barocas, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Denver saw an increase in youth homelessness from 10% to 25% between 2017 and 2021, according to our study recently published in the peer-reviewed journal “Pediatrics.”

We are two physicians whose clinical work and research focuses on the social causes of health and disease. In particular, we’ve seen firsthand how housing instability influences health outcomes.

Homelessness takes many forms, including living on the street…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
