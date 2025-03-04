Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza ceasefire deal looks doomed as Israel blockades Strip and bars entry of humanitarian aid

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
When Israel signed a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza on January 15, the agreement was structured in three phases. Phase one, a six-week period in which Hamas would release hostages in return for Israel releasing Palestinians detained in its jails, ended on March 1.

The shaky deal has held for the full six…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
