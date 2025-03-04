Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PKK leader’s call to disarm fuels hope for end to Kurdish conflict – but peace is not imminent

By Pinar Dinc, Associate Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Science & Researcher, Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University
The PKK leader’s calls for the group to disarm and dissolve is a step towards ending a 40-year conflict with the Turkish state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
