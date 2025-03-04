Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the risk of AI weapons could spiral out of control

By Akhil Bhardwaj, Associate Professor (Strategy and Organisation), School of Management, University of Bath
Sometimes AI isn’t as clever as we think it is. Researchers training an algorithm to identify skin cancer thought they had succeeded until they discovered that it was using the presence of a ruler to help it make predictions. Specifically, their data set consisted of images where a pathologist had put in a ruler to measure the size of malignant lesions.

It extended this logic for predicting malignancies to all images beyond the data set, consequently identifying benign tissue as malignant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
