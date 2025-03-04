Gifts from top 50 US philanthropists rebounded to $16B in 2024 − Mike Bloomberg; Reed Hastings and Patty Quillin; and Michael and Susan Dell lead the list of biggest givers
By David Campbell, Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Lindsey McDougle, Associate Professor of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
Susan Appe, Associate Professor of Public Administration and Policy, University at Albany, State University of New York
The 50 American individuals and couples who gave or pledged the most to charity in 2024 committed US$16.2 billion to foundations, universities, hospitals and more. That total was 33% above an inflation-adjusted $12.2 billion in 2023, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s latest annual tally of these donations. Media mogul and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg led the list, followed by Netflix co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings, along with his wife, Patty Quillin. Businessman Michael Dell and his…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 4, 2025