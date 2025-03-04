Tolerance.ca
Pepfar funding to fight HIV/Aids has saved 26 million lives since 2003: how cutting it will hurt Africa

By Eric Friedman, Researcher, Georgetown University
Lawrence O. Gostin, University Professor; Founding Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill Professor of Global Health Law, Georgetown University
Sarah Wetter, Law and policy analyst, Georgetown University
Pepfar, a global initiative to fight HIV/Aids, has saved millions of lives since its launch in 2003. Now its future is uncertain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
