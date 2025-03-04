Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life after school for young South Africans: six insights into what lies ahead

By Gabrielle Wills, Senior researcher at Research on Socio-Economic Policy, Stellenbosch University
At the dawn of democracy in 1994, South Africa faced a sobering reality. Fewer than a third of 25- to 34-year-olds had achieved at least a matric (12 years of schooling completed) or equivalent qualification.

Thirty years on, the proportion of individuals in this age group that had completed their schooling had almost doubled to 57%. This figure will be further bolstered by the record-breaking resultsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has been taken to court over 11 threatened species. Here’s why
~ Russia/Ukraine: Ill-treatment of Ukrainians in Russian captivity amounts to war crimes and crimes against humanity
~ How did Northeastern Mandarin become the official tongue of Chinese stand-up comedy?
~ Tech companies’ proposed new safety codes won’t protect all kids online
~ Who is Sean Baker, the indie filmmaker behind Oscar sweeper Anora?
~ NZ hopes to store carbon in marine ecosystems – but some are so degraded they’re already a source of emissions
~ Spotify Wrapped success story unpacked: What are the takeaways?
~ Another US funding cut threatens human rights in North Korea - and hands more power to a dictator
~ NSW has finally struck a school funding deal. What does this mean for schools and students?
~ Retailers will soon need a licence to sell cigarettes. But more is needed to control the illegal trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter