Another US funding cut threatens human rights in North Korea - and hands more power to a dictator

By Danielle Chubb, Associate Professor of International Relations, Deakin University
Human rights in one of the world’s most egregious authoritarian regimes are set to be diminished even further, thanks to another sudden funding freeze by Elon Musk.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
