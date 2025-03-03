Tolerance.ca
Without change, half of Australian kids and adolescents will be overweight or obese by 2050

By Jessica Kerr, Research Fellow, Adolescent Population Health and Obesity Epidemiology, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Peter Azzopardi, Professor, Global Adolescent Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Susan M. Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health, The University of Melbourne
Since the 1990s, the proportion of the world’s population who are overweight (with a body mass index of 25–30) or obese (with a body mass index of 30 or above) has doubled.

If current patterns continue, we estimate that by 2050, 30% of the world’s children and adolescents (aged five to 24 years) will be overweight or obese, according to our new research in The Lancet.

By 2050, we forecast that 2.2 million Australian children and adolescents will be living with…The Conversation


