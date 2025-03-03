Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's summer weather extremes bring wide-ranging natural emergencies

By Kevin Rennie
The warming has led to an increase in the frequency of extreme heat events [in southern Australia] … In contrast, northern Australia has been wetter than average over the last 30 years.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
