A website is not enough: businesses that use digital tools without a strategic plan will struggle in a tough economy
By Rod McNaughton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Guy Bate, Professional Teaching Fellow, Strategy and Innovation, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
To survive the current economic climate, small and medium-sized businesses need to move digital technology from the margins to the core of what they do.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 3rd 2025