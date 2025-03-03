Misinformation on refugees and migrants is rife during elections. We found 6 ways it spreads – and how to stop it
By Daniel Ghezelbash, Professor and Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Saul Wodak, Affiliate Researcher, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Behavioural science explains why and how misinformation works. Understanding some of that science can empower all of us to stop its spread.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 3rd 2025