Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy’s bad eggs: corruption, pork-barrelling and abuses of power

By Yee-Fui Ng, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, Monash University
The question of how best to eliminate corruption has exercised the minds of philosophers as much as the practical drafters of legislation from Ancient Greek and Roman times.

Within the political sphere, the notion of “corruption” has fluctuated between broad and narrow conceptions.

The broad conception relates to the decay of institutions or of the stature of the individuals who comprise them. On the other hand, the narrow conception focuses on the abuse of public…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A website is not enough: businesses that use digital tools without a strategic plan will struggle in a tough economy
~ Women’s annual salaries are narrowing the gap. But men still out-earn women by an average $547 a week
~ Donald Trump is picking fights with leaders around the world. What exactly is his foreign policy approach?
~ We looked at what supermarkets in 97 countries are doing to our waistlines. Here’s what we found
~ Misinformation on refugees and migrants is rife during elections. We found 6 ways it spreads – and how to stop it
~ ‘Ghosts of the radio universe’: astronomers have discovered a slew of faint circular objects
~ Why you should revisit the classics, even if you were turned off them at school
~ Digital Luddites are rising. They want to democratise tech, not destroy it
~ Out-of-balance bacteria is linked to multiple sclerosis − the ratio can predict severity of disease
~ Why has bisexual identity doubled in one European city – and what does it tell us about global trends?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter