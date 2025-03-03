‘Ghosts of the radio universe’: astronomers have discovered a slew of faint circular objects
By Miroslav Filipovic, Professor, Western Sydney University
Andrew Hopkins, Professor of Astronomy, Macquarie University
Luke Barnes, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Western Sydney University
Nicholas Tothill, Associate professor, Western Sydney University
Radio astronomers see what the naked eye can’t. As we study the sky with telescopes that record radio signals rather than light, we end up seeing a lot of circles.
The newest generation of radio telescopes – including the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) and MeerKAT, a telescope in South Africa – is revealing incredibly faint cosmic objects, never before seen.
- Monday, March 3rd 2025