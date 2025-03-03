Digital Luddites are rising. They want to democratise tech, not destroy it
By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Rick Sullivan, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Vitali Mindel, Assistant professor in Business Information Technology, Virginia Tech
Have you ever been called a Luddite? We have – usually as an insult, rooted in a popular misconception that Luddites are anti-progress fanatics.
Nothing could be further from the truth. The original 19th century Luddites weren’t against technology. Rather, they resisted its oppressive use.
Their rebellion was violently suppressed. But their core critique lives on: technology should benefit all of humanity, not a privileged few.
Today, as Silicon Valley billionaires…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 3rd 2025