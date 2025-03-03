Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest: 50 years on Jack Nicholson’s greatest performance is as fresh as ever

By Daniel O'Brien, Lecturer, Department of Literature Film and Theatre Studies, University of Essex
Director Miloš Forman’s masterpiece, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, turns 50 this year. Despite this milestone, it remains a fresh and timeless piece of cinema from the New Hollywood movement.

Combining iconic performances and universal themes of individualism versus the establishment, Forman’s film is perhaps Jack Nicholson’s greatest performance. He plays Randle Patrick McMurphy, a charismatic convict feigning mental illness in order to serve his sentence at a psychiatric hospital and avoid prison labour.

Here, he becomes an unlikely leader to the ward’s patients,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A website is not enough: businesses that use digital tools without a strategic plan will struggle in a tough economy
~ Women’s annual salaries are narrowing the gap. But men still out-earn women by an average $547 a week
~ Donald Trump is picking fights with leaders around the world. What exactly is his foreign policy approach?
~ We looked at what supermarkets in 97 countries are doing to our waistlines. Here’s what we found
~ Misinformation on refugees and migrants is rife during elections. We found 6 ways it spreads – and how to stop it
~ Democracy’s bad eggs: corruption, pork-barrelling and abuses of power
~ ‘Ghosts of the radio universe’: astronomers have discovered a slew of faint circular objects
~ Why you should revisit the classics, even if you were turned off them at school
~ Digital Luddites are rising. They want to democratise tech, not destroy it
~ Out-of-balance bacteria is linked to multiple sclerosis − the ratio can predict severity of disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter