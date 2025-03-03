Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Trump’s spat with Zelensky threatens the security of the world – including the US

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor in the Department of Government, University of Essex
A US deal that gives Russia more power, and withdraws support from former allies, is likely to cost Washington overall.The Conversation


