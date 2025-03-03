GOP lawmakers commit to big spending cuts, putting Medicaid under a spotlight – but trimming the low-income health insurance program would be hard
By Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Nicole Huberfeld, Professor of Health Law and Professor of Law, Boston University
Two health law scholars explain how the public health insurance program for low-income people and people with disabilities works, and why cutting its cost would be hard to pull off.
- Monday, March 3rd 2025