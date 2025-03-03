Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Who’s who at the Vatican?

By Daniel Speed Thompson, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, University of Dayton
For more than two weeks, eyes have been on the Vatican, awaiting news about Pope Francis’ health. The pope has been at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14, 2025, being treated for double pneumonia and other complications.

When a pope is ill, resigns or passes away, who steps in? And who else helps lead the Holy See? The Conversation U.S. asked Daniel Speed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
