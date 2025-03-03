Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump and Zelensky: when face-to-face diplomacy goes wrong it can be disastrous – especially if the whole world is watching

By Marcus Holmes, Professor of Government; Faculty Affiliate, Global Research Institute, William & Mary
Nicholas John Wheeler, Professor of International Relations, Department of Political Science and International Studies., University of Birmingham
When it is poorly executed, face-to-face diplomacy reinforces hostility, erodes relationships and makes diplomatic successes even harder. That is exactly what happened during the now notorious White House meeting on February 28 between the US president, Donald Trump, the vice-president, J.D. Vance, and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Instead of a productive diplomatic exchange, the meeting


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
